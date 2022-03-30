Kaduna Train Attack: Five Things Government Must Do To End Insecurity — Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has articulated a list of immediate initiatives and actions that the Federal Government must execute to curb the upsurge of insecurity across the country.

The former Senate President who presided over the Eight Assembly, highlighted five key points which he shared on his verified social media platforms on Wednesday.

The development was against the backdrop of the recent attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train track on Monday night that claimed the lives of no less than nine passengers, and 26 persons injured.

“In the last 96-hours, terrorists have overrun an airport, bombed two trains with thousands of Nigerians, and killed and injured several innocent citizens. As angry as I am and we all are about these attacks, one thing is clear: This is unacceptable.

“The recent attack we have seen at the Gidan train station is yet another example of why people no longer feel safe in Nigeria.

“We have seen too many attacks in too many communities across the country. We have lost far too many lives to still be at this point — commiserating daily with one family, one community, or the other. We need real solutions,” he said.

Saraki asked that the federal government, with immediate effect, should establish an inter-agency task force that will formulate strategies to smoke out all bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja rail and vehicle routes.

“The recommendations of this task force must be acted upon immediately. In the long term, the task force should provide Nigerians with a strategy for ridding the entire country of bandits, insurgents, and kidnappers,” he noted.

Also, Saraki suggested that the service chiefs, meet to develop an immediate plan for inter-agency collaboration, adding, “the gaps in coordination, intelligence-sharing, and synergy amongst our security agencies must be immediately redressed”.

He further noted that the federal government must adopt 21st-century solutions to our present-day problems, where technology is utilized to track the activities of terrorists.

“We must equip our security operatives with the modern tools and equipment that they need to keep us all safe and prevent such attacks in the future,” he added.

More so, the former Senate President called for a proactive intelligence network as the various security agencies can’t work in isolation. Rather, he asserted that the government should be able to “analyze and plan effectively to deal with all perceived threats and all enemies of the Nigerian people.”

Saraki, stated further that it was important to show the strength of the nation, “by making sure that our Police, DSS, and Armed Forces immediately find, apprehend and prosecute all those that planned, participated, or facilitated these attacks in any way”.

He, however, called on the federal government as well as security agencies to do all in its power to revive the confidence of Nigerians as people cannot continue to live with the constant pervasive fear of uncertainties.

“For the sake of all Nigerians, we need real solutions and decisive action,” Saraki said.

The menace of insecurity in the last three months has escalated with terrorists perpetrating various degrees of attacks in Northern Nigeria.

The assailants had resorted to killing security operatives, razing houses, ousting communities, planting explosives and the recent is an attack on Kaduna International airport and that of the Kaduna-Abuja train on Monday night.