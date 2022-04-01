Kaduna Train Attack: Military Retrieves Over 100 Luggage From Scene

The Kaduna State Government has received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train that was recently attacked by terrorists.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The military handed over more than 100 luggage to the state government after reportedly gathering them within and around the attacked train during search operations.

The statement read partly: “Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his thanks to the Military authorities and commended them for their careful handling and documentation of the items, comprising over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.

“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.

“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently.”

Terrorists had attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The incident claimed no fewer than nine lives, left 26 persons injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of passengers were reportedly abducted.