Kaduna Train Attack Negotiator Got N50m From Ransom — DSS Witness

A Department of State Services (DSS) witness on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, received N50m from ‘Shugaba’, the leader of the gang responsible for the March 28, 2022, Abuja-Kaduna train attack and abduction of passengers.

The witness, identified as the sixth prosecution witness, said the money, which was part of the ransom paid by families of victims, was allegedly handed to Mamu as compensation for coordinating ransom negotiations.

He told the court that an audio conversation extracted from Mamu’s mobile devices captured Shugaba directing Mamu to “remove N50m” for his personal use from the ransom proceeds.

Mamu is on trial for terrorism-related offences, including receiving ransoms from families, engaging in financial dealings with terrorists, obstructing negotiations led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) committee, and exchanging voice notes with a Boko Haram spokesperson, identified as Baba Adamu.

The witness also disclosed that the terrorists requested that Mamu teach them how to build a website and procure public address equipment for their preaching activities.

According to the witness, the DSS had earlier alleged that Mamu advised the terrorist group to negotiate directly with hostages’ families rather than with the federal government team for personal financial gain.

He gave the testimony while interpreting audio recordings obtained from Mamu during his interrogation in Egypt prior to his repatriation on September 7, 2022.

He further told the court that during the investigation, Mamu handed over a Samsung tablet and two phones that were submitted for forensic analysis, where several voice notes were recovered.

A pump-action rifle allegedly owned by Mamu was also recovered, although its licence reportedly expired in December 2021.

The witness added that about $300,000 and seven cars were traced and recovered from locations allegedly secured after Mamu instructed his in-law, Mubarak Tinja, to move valuables from his Kaduna residence while in custody.

Two kidnap victims also provided written statements describing their ordeal, but the witness said they declined to appear in court due to fear and trauma.

Their statements were admitted into evidence together with the recorded conversations and documents relating to vehicles recovered.

Meanwhile, Mamu has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenging his designation as a terrorist while standing trial and constitutionally presumed innocent.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until February 23, 2026, for adoption of final written addresses.