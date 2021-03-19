Kaduna: Troops Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle, Free 2 Female Victims

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Troops have rescued two female victims who were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The kidnapped victims were rescued during a rescue operation, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said in a press statement on Friday.

Yerima said the victims were waiting to be reunited with their families after receiving medical treatment.

He explained that the timely arrival of troops also forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operation being planned by armed bandits.

“Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment,” said Yerima.

The army spokesman added that the troops would continue to carry out aggressive patrols to protect the area from bandits.

He said in another related development, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

He said the troops engaged some bandits and killed 3 of them while others who sustained gunshot wounds fled into the bushes.

“The Chief of Army Staff have already congratulated the gallant troops while charging them to keep up the momentum until the entire North West zone is rid of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes.

“He also thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information they provided the troops which made their operations successful.

“The COAS said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so that the activities of bandits will be nipped in the bud,” he said.