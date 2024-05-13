Kaduna’s Notorious Bandit, Others Killed As Troops Dislodge Insurgents

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Soldiers attached to Operation Whirl Punch have neutralised no fewer than four bandits including one notorious bandit leader, during fighting patrols in Giwa Local Government Area at the weekend.

Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not mention when the incident occurred but identified the notorious bandit leader neutralized by the troops as Dogo Bangaje, “who was eliminated alongside a close associate yet to be identified.”

Advertisement

Aruwan said in a statement on Monday that his troops conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village, and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in the troubled Giwa LG.

He added that acting on credible intelligence, the troops sighted bandits fleeing the latter location, and engaged the criminals in hot pursuit.

Items recovered from the bandits, according to the Commissioner, are a motorcycle, a mobile phone, gas lighters, tobacco, assorted charms, and a polythene bag containing petrol.

Similarly, the commissioner added that another leg of the operation was conducted at Basurfe village, Southwest of Kindandan.

Advertisement

“The troops fought through an ambush and forced the bandits to flee on motorcycles,” he said while adding that “a vigorous pursuit resulted in two more bandits neutralized. The troops further exploited the area and dislodged a camp serving as a treatment area for the insurgents.”

Aruwa added items recovered at the location including two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two radios and one motorcycle, as well as cigarettes, drugs and medical accessories.

“The reports revealed that one of the bandits neutralized in the operations was a notorious bandit leader Dogo Bangaje, who was eliminated alongside a close associate yet to be identified,” he added.

The commissioner quoted the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, to have praised the gallantry of the troops under the leadership of GOC 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj-Gen. MLD Saraso.

The Governor urged the security forces to sustain the momentum towards flushing out criminal elements from the area.

Advertisement

The commissioner said, “security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized four bandits, including one notorious bandit leader, during fighting patrols in Giwa LGA at the weekend.

“According to the operational feedback, the troops conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

“Another leg of the operation was conducted at Basurfe village, Southwest of Kindandan. The troops fought through an ambush and forced the bandits to flee on motorcycles.

“Recoveries made at the location included two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two radios and one motorcycle, as well as cigarettes, drugs and medical accessories.

“The reports revealed that one of the bandits neutralized in the operations was a notorious bandit leader Dogo Bangaje, who was eliminated alongside a close associate yet to be identified.

“Citizens are urged to report suspicious persons seeking medical attention in the general area to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, via the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” the Commissioner added.