Following the recent killing of a Briton, Ms Faye Mooney by suspected kidnappers, Senator representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani has said the incident is a reflection of the country’s tragedy.

Sani in a tweet on his timeline noted that the kidnap and killing of Mooney goes a long way to show the bitter truth about Nigeria’s present state.

He wrote: “Ms Faye Mooney felled to the Kidnappers bullet but factually felled by our failings. She was not a victim but a martyr & a hero who believed in us and walked into our mines with flowers and with love.

“She was a reflection of our tragedy, our perils and the bitter truth about our present.”

The death of Mooney (an expatriate) who was among the two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19 at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, was confirmed by Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo.