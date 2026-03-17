Kalu’s ‘Loot’ From Abia Coffers Worth N270bn Today, LP Replies Senator

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The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has fired back at the Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, for allegedly inciting violence in the state and making false claims against Governor Alex Otti.

The party recalled that Kalu, during a recent political gathering he convened in the state, “made a threat of thuggery and violence against innocent Abians who may want to stop him through the ballot from returning to the Senate.”

In a trending video seen by THE WHISTLER, Kalu had told the gathering that the ruling party in the state “cannot do thuggery more than us” in the 2027 general election.

The former Abia governor added, “Anybody beaten up in his house (should) call me. We will go and beat back the family that beat you up.”

But responding, the Abia LP spokesman, Chidiebere Okoro, described Kalu’s remarks as reckless and exposed him as a man in panic, saying “He sounded very angry, threatened, troubled and traumatised.”

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Okoro further dismissed Kalu’s assertion that Governor Otti was merely renovating roads built during his tenure. He questioned the condition of infrastructure projects built under Kalu’s administration.

“Was it the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road that was a death trap during Kalu’s administration that he suddenly claimed he built and Otti ‘renovated’?” he queried.

Also, Abia North senator has repeatedly claimed that the amount of money he received as Abia State governor over an eight year period is now being matched or exceeded by the funds Governor Otti’s administration receives within months as federal allocations.

Kalu had used the comparison to argue that, despite getting far less in his time, he allegedly delivered visible infrastructure and projects compared Otti who is getting higher allocations.

Reacting, Okoro reminded the Abia North senator that he was convicted of stealing N12.7bn from the state’s coffers during his time as governor, adding that what he allegedly stole is equivalent of N270bn today.

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“Kalu claimed that the quantum of money accrued to the state under Governor Otti had not been seen before, yet, Kalu was convicted for stealing over N12.7 billion,” said Okoro.

“As at the year 2000, exchange rate was N102 per dollar which means the dollar equivalent of the stolen N12.7 billion is over $180 million today. At N1,500 per dollar, $180 million today is the equivalent of N270 billion. This means that today, Kalu would have been convicted for stealing N270 billion.”

Kalu was convicted by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on December 5, 2019, and sentenced to 12 years in prison for a N7.65 fraud involving his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, through which he allegedly defrauded the Abia State government.

He was, however, released in May 2020 after the Supreme Court nullified his conviction and ordered a retrial, on the grounds that the trial judge had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before delivering the verdict.

The party described Kalu’s attacks on Governor Otti as a cocktail of lies and contradictions, noting that the senator had claimed that reports of ongoing transformation in Abia under Governor Otti were mere propaganda.

“Kalu in one breadth claimed that what’s happening in Abia is propaganda and in another breadth stated that the state government should thank the federal government for supporting Governor Otti to build massive projects. So projects are being executed?” Okoro queried.

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On Kalu’s claim that the 67-kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road built by the Otti administration was awarded at N4.7bn per kilometre, the Abia LP spokesman described the allegation as “false and unintelligent.”

He said the false claim would mean that close to half of all allocations received by the state government had been spent on a single road.

The party also challenged Kalu’s claim that he reduced the Abia State University (ABSU) school fees from N200,000 to N7,500. According to Okoro, most ABSU students currently pay just over N100,000, which makes Kalu’s claims about fees from 26 years ago implausible.

LP further accused Kalu of building his infamous Camp Neya estate with state funds, adding that he only owned “a moderate single duplex” before becoming governor.

“Kalu claimed he built his house before his inauguration as Governor, yes we agree. But Kalu didn’t tell his loyal audience that he only built a moderate single Duplex and hurriedly invited the outgoing Military Administrator Col. Anthony Obi to commission it a day before hand over, only for him to acquire several plots of land and build palacious structures after his inauguration as Governor,” the statement said.

The party also warned Kalu against his threat to “open Abia’s books” against Governor Otti, saying such a move would invite scrutiny of his own tenure.

“We want to challenge Kalu not to wait anymore before opening the books, because if he doesn’t, we may be forced to revisit and reopen his books and when we do, we may be forced to remind him that he is an ex convict with massive baggage, and that he is unfit to be involved in governance, let alone threaten anyone,” LP warned.

The party said it was also prepared to prove that “Slok Air, Slok Ship and Slok Bank were all pre-1999 facades that became a reality few months after assumption of office,” adding that Kalu’s only verifiable investments were those the court established were acquired with Abia funds.

Okoro warned that the era of political intimidation in Abia was over and that “the threat, thuggery and terror that reigned supreme during his regime have become a history, hence nobody will allow him to threaten Abians again and get away with it.”