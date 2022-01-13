Kano APC Congress: Again, Ganduje loses In Court To Shekarau

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kano has again lost out in its bid to be recognised as the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

This is as an FCT High Court on Thursday refused an application by the governor’s faction to set aside the judgment which upheld earlier congresses of the party won by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau group.

The court presided by Justice Hamza Muazu also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

THE WHISTLER reports that the court had on November 30, 2021, upheld the ward and local government congresses won by members believed to be loyal to Senator Shekarau and Senator Jibril Barau (Kano North) numbering about 17, 908 members.

The court had refused a preliminary objection by members loyal to Governor Ganduje seeking to uphold the fresh congresses.

The 2021 state congress has divided the ruling party in the state bringing fears that Kano State with its huge electoral votes may be taken over by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election.

All entreaties to amicably resolve the crisis between the factions have been unsuccessful.

