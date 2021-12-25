Kano APC Crisis: After Receiving Ganduje, Buhari Denies Endorsing Any Faction

Amid the crisis rocking the Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has denied endorsing any faction of the party in the state.

Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, distanced his principal from reports suggesting that a faction of the Kano APC had secured the endorsement of the president.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction. His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction,” Shehu said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports purporting Buhari as endorsing a faction of the Kano APC came after the state’s Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, visited President Buhari at the State House on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had in November sacked the Ganduje-led APC executive committee in Kano and recognised the faction led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of the state and political rival of Ganduje.