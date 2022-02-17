Kano APC: Ganduje Floors Shekarau As Appeal Court Dismisses Parallel Congresses

The struggle to control the Knao State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress took a dramatic turn on Thursday after the Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) division dismissed the judgment of a lower court which upheld the parallel congressesthe party conducted by the G-7 faction of the party led by senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The APC caretaker committee had recognised the Shekarau faction as the authentic state executive of the party after the lower court judgement, and subsequently proceeded on a power sharing arrangement which makes Governor Umar Ganduje the leader of the party.

But the Shekarau group rejected the arrangement, saying the congress that was organised when his faction emerged victorious in 2021 was authentic and non-negotiable.

The appellate court has now upturned the judgement recognizing the Shekarau factional executive.

By the ruling of the appellate court, Ganduje has finally retained control of the state structure of APC under the leadership of Mr Abdullahi Abbas. That is until an appeal is further made to the supreme court for final arbitration.

In the judgment delivered on Thursday, the appeal court insisted that the FCT Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to sit on the case of the APC ward and local government council congresses which recognised Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as party chairman.

The appeal court thereby upheld the prayers of the appellants to recognize the existing leadership of the party and discountenance the lower court ruling.