Kano APC Senator Declares For Deputy Senate President

A senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Gaya, who represents Kano South constituency of Kano State, has joined the race for the office of the Deputy Senate President.

Gaya declared his intention to run for the deputy senate presidency during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday. The senator had won re-election for the 9th Senate in the recently held senatorial elections.

The office of the Deputy Senate President has been a subject of contentious debate especially among lawmakers of the APC as some senators from Nigeria’s South East have argued that it would only be fair if the region retained the seat in the 9th Senate.

Abia North Senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is of the APC, had earlier said: ‘‘I am not going to listen to the party (APC), neither will I listen to anybody. Nobody who is going to be the Deputy Senate President is more loyal than I am to the party,’’ adding that, ‘‘I have suffered for the party, and I want the party to respect the will of every other person.”

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the ruling APC had zoned the deputy senate president slot to the North West. The party had made open its plan to back incumbent Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan from the North East for the office of the senate president.

Gaya, who is from the North West, had in declaring for the deputy senate president position promised inclusiveness, just as he boasted of having the required qualification to run for the office.

“I respect all the senators-elect. I am eligible and the most ranking senator from the North-West contesting for the position.

“I am qualified based on ranking because in the Senate we respect ranking. I am eligible and the most ranking senator for the North-West.

“As an architect and as a consultant, my office then, designed the ship house and courts in Abuja and so many other projects like the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) branches across the country.

“I started politics in 1982. I was a member of the leadership from 2007. I was the Deputy Minority Whip and Chairman of many committees and currently the Chairman, Committee on Works.

“And as chairman committee on works, I have gone round 33 states of the federation on oversight. So, I am fully qualified for the position.

” I am also currently the Vice Chairman, Inter Parliamentary Union(IPU), Africa and this is a plus to my CV,” he said.

On if his ambition flouts zoning arrangement, Gaya said: ” My emergence as deputy senate president is a matter of balancing.”

“We have the Vice President from the South and we are giving the South West the Speaker. So, there is nothing wrong with having President Muhammadu Buhari and deputy senate president from the same zone.

“I do not believe we should go for election divided. I believe the party will sort that out before the election. We should respect ranking and the ability to perform and I believe I can perform.

“If we are divided, it will be catastrophic. So, I am appealing to my colleagues who are interested to step down for me, so we will be able to work in the interest of the senate and Nigeria.

” I solicit for prayers from all religious leaders for my emergence, as I promise to work for better life for Nigerians.

“I respect all the senators, particularly the ones from the North-West. I congratulate them for emerging winners in the election.

“They are people who are ranking in their own rights as former governors and professionals in different fields.’’