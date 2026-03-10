Kano Brothers Drown While Escaping Phone Snatchers

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two teenagers in Kano, Sadiq Isyaku and Auwal Isyaku, died on Monday after falling into an open water while escaping from hoodlums attempting to dispose of their phones.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kano, the State Fire Service said the tragic death of the deceased, both aged 18 years, occurred at Ring Road, Kureken Sani in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, quoted the Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, as stating that two dead bodies were recovered floating on the open water at Ring Road

“we received a distress call from Muhammed Abba that two bodies were floating on top of an open water.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene,” he said.

The fire chief said that investigation indicated that the death occured while the two were trying to escape from suspected phone snatchers who were pursuing them.

“In the process of trying to save themselves, they accidentally fell into the open water,” he said.

Anas said that the victims were brought out of the water dead and their bodies were handed over to their father, Ibrahim Shehu, of Unguwa Uku Quarters.

In another development, a 40-year-old man, Shitu Balarabe, fell into a well at Durumin Zungura by Assahabul Khahafi, Kano Municipal.

“We received an emergency call from Abdullahi Aminu at about 7:12 p.m. that a man had fallen into a well.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately sent out rescue team to the scene,” Anas said.

He added that Balarabe was successfully rescued alive and handed over to his brother, Jamilu Balarabe, of Durumin Zungura Kano City.

The fire chief appealed to the general public to take precautionary measures to prevent such tragedies and ensure children and youths avoid open waters.

He also advised that wells in the area should be covered to prevent people and animals from falling into them.