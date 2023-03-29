KANO: Defeated APC Governorship Candidate Gawuna Congratulates Governor-Elect

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the Match 18 election, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory, and urged his supporters to accept the incoming government.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, had declared that Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party garnered 1,019,602 to defeat Gawuna who scored 890,705 votes.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State, Malam Muhammad Garba has said that the APC would seek redress in court regarding the outcome of the polls.

But Gawuna in an audio message shared by his aide asked supporters to accept the decision of INEC.

“We already laid our complained on issues that occurred during the governorship election that made the results of the election faulty, hence demanding for review so that election can be conducted in places where lapses were discovered, contrary to INEC’s announcement of the candidate that won the governorship election.’

“However, today, March 29th, 2023, INEC reconfirmed its earlier announcement of the winner of the governorship election, with the issuance of certificate of return to NNPP candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, I want to remind the people that prior to this moment, we have prayed to God to give us victory if it will be in the best interest of all and if it will be otherwise, God Almighty should do the best.

Advertisement

“I want to remind the people of Kano state that, earlier during our campaigns, we prayed that if winning the election is the best for us, may Almighty Allah give us, and if it’s not, may He Almighty give us what is the best for us.

“Therefore, I call on my followers and supporters to accept the destiny that comes to us. For the winner of the election, I pray for him to be a good leader that will practice justice for all. For us, may Almighty Allah guide us to be good followers to our leaders,” Gawuna said.

Earlier, Yusuf, after receiving his certificate, asked his contenders to work with him for the betterment of the state.

“To my fellow contestants, the election period is over. It is now the time for us to join hands together with a view to offering lasting solutions to the myriad of problems bedeviling our dear State.

“For us at the NNPP, it is a “No Victor, No Vanquished” contest. I therefore implore you to join hands with us in the spirit of unity and in the best interest of Kano State and Nigeria at large,” the governor-elect said.