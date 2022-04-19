Kano Deputy Governor, Six Commissioners Resign To Contest Elections In 2023

No fewer than six commissioners and the Deputy Governor of Kano State have resigned their appointment to contest different elective seats in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Abba Anwar, Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the governor accepted the resignation of his Deputy and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Nasir Gawuna as well as the Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Garo; and Culture and Tourism, Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye.

Others include Commissioner for Housing and Transport, Mahmud Muhammad Santsi; the Commissioner for Special Duties, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai; the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Kwankwaso; and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya.

‘’The Governor thanks them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wishes them well in all future endeavours.

”In this respect, the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately.

‘’However, the Chief of Staff and all other Commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries,” the statement read.

The governor had earlier rejected the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda, Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Saidu Kiru, Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, and Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Nura Muhammad Dankade.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the governor, on Sunday, ordered political appointees seeking to contest elective positions in 2023 to resign their appointment within 24 hours.