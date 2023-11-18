KANO: Despite Legal Setbacks, Gov Yusuf Vows To Roll Out More Projects Ahead Of Supreme Court Verdict On Guber Poll

518 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to continue initiating and implementing developmental projects despite legal setbacks at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court.

The governor’s political fate now rests with the Supreme Court, which has approximately two months to deliver its final verdict on the Kano Governorship election dispute.

Advertisement

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing legal means to overturn the judgments nullifying his election and declaring Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

“I want to inform the good people of Kano and indeed well-meaning Nigerians that based on the consensus of our stakeholders, we have instructed our lawyers to commence the process of appealing this judgement at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will by the grace of Allahu SWT set aside these miscarriages of justice by the Tribunal and the Appeal Courts, and reaffirm our mandate given by the good people of Kano State.” the Governor said.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that the setback was temporary, saying he expects a favourable judgment at the apex court.

He vowed to “roll out more initiative to deliver the dividend of democracy to citizens and residents of Kano State” and urged residents to continue engaging in their legitimate businesses, assuring them of the security of their lives and properties in the State.