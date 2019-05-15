Advertisement

As the dust surrounding the newly created emirates by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje is yet to settle, Kingmakers in the state have employed the services of 7 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and 17 other lawyers to challenge the action of the governor and the State Assembly over the issue.

Ganduje sealed the move to create more emirates in the state by presenting staff-of-office, the traditional symbol of authority to the emirs on May 11 after he assented to the bill passed by the Kano House of Assembly to split the Kano emirate.

By the development Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.

Advertisement

The Kingmakers are Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan filed the suit to that efeect.

Joined in the suit filed before the state High Court are the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of Kano State and the four emirs appointed by the governor.

The seven SANs employed are Prince Lateef Fegbemi, SAN, FCIArb,(UK), AB Mahmoud, OON, SAN, FCIArb, (UK), Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, Suraj Sa’eda, SAN, Hakeem O. Afolabi, SAN, Paul Usoro SAN, Nassir Abdu Dangiri, SAN.

Others are Maliki Kuliya Umar Esq, Nureini S. Jimoh Esq, Dr. Nasiru Aliyu Esq, Sagir Gezawa Esq, Muritala O. Abdulrasheq Esq, Aminu S. Gadanya Esq, Ismail Abdulaziz Esq, Rashidi Isamotu Esq, Oseni Sefullahi Esq, Ibrahim Abdullahi Esq, Haruna Saleh Zakariyya Esq, Auwal A. Dabo Esq, Badamasi Sulaiman Esq, O. O. Samuel Esq, Fariha Sani Abdullahi, Yahaya Isah Abdulrasheed, ACIArb, (UK) and Amira Hamisu.

In one of their reliefs, the kingmakers said giving effect to the purported law has distorted history, especially as it regards to the positions they are holding in the emirate.

Advertisement

The top emirate council members further said their position is a heritage in trust for their respective clans of Jobawa, Sullubawa, Yolawa and Dambazawa.

The action of the governor is allegedly seen in several quarters as a political vendetta against the emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.