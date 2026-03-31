Kano Factor Makes Kwankwaso’s ADC Move Game Changer, Says Abati

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Veteran journalist and former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, has said the defection of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could significantly reshape the opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Abati noted that Kwankwaso’s move, alongside his supporters from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has strengthened the ADC and positioned it as a coalition platform for major opposition figures.

“Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has now moved with his NNPP and Kwankwansiya supporters to the ADC.

“What has happened with that movement is that the ADC has been strengthened, and it now has a collection of, you know, frontline opposition figures. You have Peter Obi there. You have Rotimi Amaechi there. You have you Atiku Abubakar also there.

“And Kano, as I’ve stated previously on this platform, is a very important platform in Nigerian elections. You are talking about 44 local government councils. You are talking about a large proportion of voters.

“There are some states that you need to win in this country if you want to be president. Kano is one of them, also Rivers, and Lagos.

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“And now you have the most prominent politician today in Kano state joining the ADC,” he said noting that the development would significantly influence the dynamics of the 2027 race.

However, Abati raised concerns over the internal dynamics within the party, particularly regarding its presidential ticket.

He noted that Kwankwaso has long expressed presidential ambition, and queried whether he would secure the party’s ticket, emerge as a running mate, or be part of a broader political arrangement.

Abati also referenced ongoing speculations about a possible alliance between Kwankwaso and Obi, while questioning how such a development might affect the political standing of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar within the party.

“He (Kwankwaso) was supposed to have joined the APC. We were told that there were conversations, but then his godson, the governor of the state, joined the APC before him.

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“However, Dr Kwankwaso has always made it clear that he wants to be president of Nigeria.

“Now, would they (ADC) give him the ticket? Will he become a running mate to another person? I’ve been seeing people saying ‘PitaKwa’ 2027, suggesting that he will be a running mate to Peter Obi of the ADC. Is that going to work?

“Is that going to play out? Where does that leave Waziri Adamawa, our former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, will he also just sit back and allow ‘Pitakwa’ in the ADC?,” he Queried.

He further suggested that the unfolding political realignments signal only the beginning of what could be a dramatic build-up to the 2027 elections.

“So we’re just seeing the early moments of the drama, and there’s going to be a lot of drama, either from the politicians themselves or from the entertainment,” he said.