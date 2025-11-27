Kano Fire Service Rescues 65-Year-Old Woman From Well

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



‎

‎

The Kano State Fire Service has rescued a 65-year-old woman, Hajiya Khadija Muhammad, who fell into a well in Gafiyawa town, near the Mamuda Group of Companies in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

‎

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this on Thursday in Kano.

‎

‎He said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 9.57 a.m. and was reported by one Ibrahim Sani.

‎

‎The PRO said, “Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle at about 10.15 a.m. to the scene.

‎

‎“The woman accidentally fell into the well due to her mental illness, and by God’s intervention, and through the swift efforts of our men, she was rescued alive and handed over to her brother, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru.”

‎

‎He appealed to residents and property owners to ensure that wells within their premises are safely secured by raising their heights and installing metal covers.