Kano Governor Approves New Retirement Age For Teachers

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved 65 years as new retirement age for teachers and lecturers in the state’s higher institutions in line with Federal Government policy.

The governor also announced the approval of 40 years as the service retirement years for teachers and lecturers across the state’s tertiary institutions.

He revealed the decision during an award night organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday in Kano to mark the 2021 May Day.

His words, “the federal government has since approved this for teachers and lecturers working under the federal government, hence, teachers in Kano State are also not left behind.

“Therefore, our teachers and lecturers as from now, they will also start to enjoy such retirement age from 60-65, and years of service from 35-40 as the federal workers are enjoying.”

He noted that the state government had introduced other policies aimed at improving the welfare of workers in the state.

Ganduje said his administration had introduced a contributory health scheme for the workers and their families to enable them access cheap health services in the state.

He added: “I am happy with your cooperation, today we have the best contributory health scheme in Nigeria.

“We are also collaborating with private organisations in the state to see how they can also benefit from such schemes aimed at strengthening the policy.”

He said the government had also introduced a health trust fund which would be funded by five percent contribution from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and one percent from the earnings of local governments.

He said the scheme would provide health services to workers and the people of Kano State.

The state chairman of NLC, Mr Kabir Ado-Minjibir, had earlier on Saturday during the May Day rally requested the state government to review the retirement age of teachers.