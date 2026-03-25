Kano Governor Orders Political Appointees To Resign

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Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has directed political appointees who would be interested in contesting the 2027 elections to resign, citing the Electoral Act.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Wednesday.

The statement said that the interested persons must resign by March 31, 2026, to ensure neutrality and a level playing field.

The directive was conveyed through an official circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, emphasising the need for strict compliance with laws governing the conduct of public officers.

The circular stated that the decision is in accordance with Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which regulates the participation of public officeholders in partisan political activities.

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It added that the measure was aimed at upholding neutrality, accountability, and integrity within the public service while ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants.

According to the circular, political appointees who intend to contest in the forthcoming elections are required to resign or retire, as applicable, on or before Tuesday, 31st March, 2026.

It also directed all ministries, departments, and agencies to give the circular the widest publicity and ensure full compliance it deserved.