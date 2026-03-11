Kano Governor Sacks Head Of Service

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has relieved Alhaji Abdullahi Musa of his duties as Head of Service with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Wednesday.

He said the decision was part of the ongoing efforts by the present administration to reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all government institutions.

Dawakin-Tofa quoted his principal as expressing appreciation to the outgoing head of service for his contributions and dedication to the service of Kano State during his tenure.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavours and pray for his continued success in all aspects of life,” he said.

The governor also directed Hajiya Bilkisu Shehu-Maimota, the Permanent Secretary, Admin and General Services at the Cabinet Office, to serve in an acting capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, by this announcement, the outgoing head of service is directed to hand over the affairs of the office to the Acting Head of Service immediately.