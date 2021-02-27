Kano Governor Shuts 4 Tertiary Institutions Without Stating Reason

40 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered shut down of four tertiary institutions in the state without giving reasons for his action.

The Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the Governor, Abubakar Aminu Ibrah, floated a press statement on the directive on his Twitter handle.

As contained in the statement, the state’s Ministry for Higher Education, apologized to students for the sudden order.

It stated that a later date will be communicated to them on when to resume.

“Kano State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the closure of some Tertiary Institutions in the State with immediate effect.

“Schools involved are as follows:

RMK college of Advanced and Remedial Studies T/Wada. School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo. School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev ( SORTED) Rano and ABCOAD Dambatta”

“With this instruction, all students of the affected schools are advised to vacate the Campuses as soon as possible.”

“Date for school re-opening will be communicated later.”

“All inconveniences are regretted.”

— Abubakar Aminu Ibrah (@aaibrahm) February 27, 2021

THE WHISTLER recalls that the state government had similarly ordered the closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state on Friday.

The closure came on the heels of the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State, by suspected bandits.