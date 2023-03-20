Kano Gov’t Declares Curfew As NNPP Supporters Celebrate Victory Of Governorship Candidate

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

There is wild jubilation in Kano State following the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the next governor of the state.

But the Kano state government has directed a dusk till dawn curfew following the already tensed political situation in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Yusuf winner in the early hours of Monday.

Returning Officer, Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, declared that Yusuf garnered 1,019,602 to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna who scored 890,705 votes.

Reacting to the development, Yusuf urged supporters to celebrate peacefully.

“I am directed by His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf to call on all supporters of the NNPP in Kano to conduct their celebrations in a peaceful manner,” Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa , Spokesperson to Kano State Governor-Elect, stated.

Yusuf was an official under the administration of former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, disclosed that the curfew was geared towards restraining breakdown of law and order.

