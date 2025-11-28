Kano Govt Demands Arrest Of Ganduje Over Bandit Attack

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Government on Friday called for the arrest of former Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over a bandit attack in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s executive council meeting.

The commissioner alleged that “less than 48 hours after Ganduje’s outburst of wanting to create a militia group in the state, bandits infiltrated a Kano community and abducted several people.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had unveiled plans to establish a new security outfit by rehiring 12,000 personnel dismissed by the Kano State Hisbah Board under the current administration in the state.

He had said the security outfit would be a Hisbah-like voluntary security body under his foundation, the Ganduje Foundation.

Although Ganduje said the outfit was to “create jobs”, the current administration has now linked that move to an attack, which it said took place soon after that unveiling.

The council expressed concern that less than 48 hours after the comments were made, suspected bandits infiltrated some border communities in the state—an incident it said “raised questions on whether the remarks were premeditated or linked to the attack.”

The commissioner explained, “We don’t know what Ganduje means with those statements, so we are therefore calling for his arrest. He must be investigated because we cannot afford to watch him destabilise our peace in the state.”

The state government, however, praised the federal government and security agencies for their support in combating insecurity and insisted that no individual or group would be allowed to “create an illegal militia under any guise.”