Kano Govt Destroys Over N1billion Counterfeit Products

In its effort to rid Kano State of counterfeited products, the state government on Monday destroyed over N1bn worth of fake products confiscated from marketers.

This was just as the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said his administration was working towards the establishment of a law that would ensure that those engaged in selling fake, substandard, adulterated and expired products are brought to book.

Speaking during the destruction of the items at the premises of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ), Ganduje said the seizure of such quantity of fake items was a clear indication that his administration will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the state is free from such illicit products and drug abuse among the youths.

He however disclosed that the seizure was part of the fight against Illicit drugs, addiction and the sale of counterfeit products in the state.

According to him, the state’s Consumer Protection Council (CPC) confiscated 402 tons of substandard and fake products in three months.

His words “We will make sure that the state is not only dropping from the high position in drug abuse in the country but will make sure that it is free from drug abuse.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CPC Acting Managing Director (MD), Mr Baffa Dan’agundi, said the seizure of the items were recorded within the past three months when he took the mantle of leadership.

“What you are seeing here, we have over three of it at our warehouse waiting to be destroyed also. And those items we seized are so dangerous to health,” he said.

He however disclosed that Governor Ganduje instructed him to do everything within his power to ensure that such products no longer exist in the state.

Dan’agundi added that “I wish to inform you that these seizures were carried out during our operations within the past three months, and we made seizures on a daily basis.

“In the next three months, I have the confidence that we are not going to make such a seizure because the perpetrators know that we are ready for them, we have arrested some of them.”