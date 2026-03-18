Kano Govt Says Emir Sanusi Will Lead Kano Eid Durbar

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Government has confirmed that the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, will lead the Hawan Idi (Eid Durbar) during this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations amid heightened security measures across the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said the government, under Governor Abba Yusuf,

“has received credible intelligence reports through the State Security Council indicating deliberate attempts by some individuals to create confusion and instigate a breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations in the state.”

The statement stressed that while the state remains committed to “promoting, protecting, and preserving the rich cultural heritage” of Kano, it will not compromise on “maintaining peace, law, and order, as well as safeguarding the lives and property of all residents.”

Highlighting the Emir’s role in the festivities, the government said, “This will be conducted by His Highness, Sarkin Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, from the Kofar Mata Eid Praying Ground through designated routes to Gidan Shettima, terminating at Kofar Fatalwa of the Kano Emir’s Palace.”

The announcement confirms that Sanusi will personally lead the traditional Durbar procession, a major highlight of the Sallah celebrations in the state.

Advertisement

According to the government, Hawan Nasarawa will be held in a modified form without horseback riding, while other key processions — Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau, and Hawan Dorayi — have been suspended until future celebrations in the interest of public safety.

All security agencies have been directed “to intensify surveillance, ensure strict compliance with these directives, and take all necessary lawful measures to prevent any breach of peace before, during, and after the festive period.”

Residents were also urged “to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies,” and to refrain from spreading unverified information.

The government further commended the “continued dedication and professionalism of security agencies” and extended best wishes to Muslims in Kano for a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration.