Kano Guber: APC Protests Against INEC As NNPP Faithful Hold Solidarity Visit For Kwankwaso

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have protested against the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State.

The protest was staged on Wednesday days after INEC declared that the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat the ruling APC and its candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, in the election

The APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, described the election as a sham and accused INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Mr Abdu Zango, of undermining the process in favour of the NNPP.

The protesters who were led by the Kano APC Legal Adviser, Mr Abdul Fagge, to the INEC office in state called for the REC’s redeployment.

“The REC manifestly affirmed the allegations of partisanship, favoritism and rigging against him when on March, 20 he connived with the Returning Officer to declare Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship election instead of declaring that the election was inconclusive,” the APC legal representative alleged.

Meanwhile, in another development same day, the leadership of Singa, Sabongari, Kofar Wambai, Farm Center markets went on a congratulatory visit to the NNPP National Leader, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in company of Kano State Governor-elect HE Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy Comr Aminu Abdussalam and several party leaders.

They congratulated Abba for the electoral victory while declaring their solidarity for the new State government.

Earlier, Umar Haruna Doguwa, the

Kano State NNPP Chairman had accused the APC of trying to use the pretext of protest to destabilise the state.

“The NNPP is in possession of credible information that the Kano state government is organizing another spate of violence in the name of protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security forces working in Kano over the failure of APC to win the just concluded gubernatorial election,” Doguwa had said.