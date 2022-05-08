Kano Guber Aspirant Dumps APC After Ganduje Anointed Deputy As Successor

Kano State governorship aspirant and House of Representatives member, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje anointed his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, as his preferred flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Rurum, a former Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday said that he would soon announce the political party he would be defecting to.

Until his defection, Rurum represented the Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya federal constituency at the National Assembly under the APC.

THE WHISTLER understands that Rurum’s defection from the APC may not be unconnected to the endorsement of Nasiru Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo as the next governor and deputy governor of the state by Ganduje.