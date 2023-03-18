KANO: How Thugs, Party Agents Harassed Voters, Destroyed Ballot Boxes In Polling Units – Yiaga Africa

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Civic hub, Yiaga Africa, has disclosed that disruption and harassment of voters were recorded in several polling units during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Kano State.

Yiaga Africa made this known in its “Watching The Vote” mid-day situational press conference on Saturday.

The group said its observers reported harassment and intimidation of voters in Kankarufi K.3 polling unit, Kano municipal LGA.

“Party agents disrupted the voting process on the excuse that the voting should be closed.

“Also, in Bihari Islamiya school 2 polling unit, Gwale LGA, Kano, an observer was attacked by party agents.

“Clash between party agents in Zango 4, Karaye ward, Kano has led to the disruption of voting process.

“Hoodlums destroyed ballot papers and ballot boxes for the Fulanatan Sabon-Gari in Rogo LGA of Kano state.

“The process was halted as voters scampered for safety (sic).

“At Kabuga polling unit, 002, Gwale LGA, thugs affiliated with the APC snatched ballot boxes from the polling unit resulting in voters fleeing for safety,” it said.

Yiaga Africa also accused the Department of State Services of arresting politicians of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Kano state.

With regards to voter accreditation without Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, it confirmed that people voted in a polling unit in Benue without accreditation and without their Permanent Voters Cards.

“Observer reports from a polling unit in Benue State indicates polling officials allowed voters to cast their ballots without using the BVAS to authenticate their finger prints.

“Similarly, polling officials permitted voters to cast their ballots with temporary voters card,” the group said.

In its recommendation, Yiaga urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to take urgent actions to address the infractions that happened in several polling units during the polls.

In Kano, Yiaga said it deployed observers to monitor 280 polling units as of 1 pm.