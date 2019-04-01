KANO: I’m Ready To Face PDP In Court, Says Ganduje

Advertisement

Following his victory at the just concluded supplementary polls, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he is ever ready to face the Peoples Democratic Party which vowed to challenge his victory in court.

The governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the keenly contested poll with a total difference of 8,892 votes. In the supplementary election, which was held in 28 LGAs on March 23, PDP polled a total of 10,239 votes against 45,876 votes APC got.

Before the elections were declared inconclusive, PDP was leading with 1,014,474 votes, while APC had secured 987,819 votes. However, after the March 23 governorship election, the total figures for APC stood at 1,033,695 votes against 1,024,713 votes secured by PDP.

Ganduje who stated this while receiving thousands of supporters that trooped out to congratulate him over his re-election in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa local government accused the opposition of electoral malpractices.

He said: “Before the re-run election, which we emerged victorious, they were deep-neck in ballot stuffing and other electoral offences, a ploy that was later uncovered.”

Ganduje added that it was after the ballot stuffing scenario that genuine election was conducted at the supplementary election, which he described as fair and credible.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the Kano state governor promised an all-inclusive government, saying “I will not betray the people of the state and no one will be harassed or intimidated by my government.”

“We have no intention whatsoever to intimidate anybody be it civil servant or private citizen. Elections are associated with heated debate on political differences, but they are over and we have a big task of working together because Kano belongs to all of us,” the statement added.

Recall that Over 100 lawyers some days ago vowed to voluntarily stand for the governorship candidate of the PDP in the State, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, to challenge the victory of the governor in court.

Senator Herssern Uma, chairman Kwankwasiyya Red Cap Rangers, International Movement for Justice who disclosed this said thuggery, vote-buying, loss of lives and other election misconducts were witnessed in almost all the polling units where the re-run was conducted.