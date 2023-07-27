Kano Lawmaker Beats Betara As Speaker Names Him Chairman Appropriation Committee

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One of the strong contenders for the speakership position of the House of Representatives, Muktar Betara has been ignored as Chairman of the Appropriation Committee as reported by THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

Instead, Abubakar Bichi, a Kano lawmaker, has been appointed to head the plum committee, confirming this paper’s report.

The speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, unveiled the standing committees on Thursday.

In announcing the 134 standing committees, Abbas tasked the heads of the Committees to “draw up their work plans” and submit them to the house.

He announced James Faleke as Chairman of finance committee; Betara (FCT); Akin Alabi (works); Bamidele Salami (public accounts); and Idris Wase (federal character).

Advertisement

Others who emerged as Chairmen are Leke Abejide (customs); Jimi Benson (defence); Ahmed Satomi (national security) and Yusuf Gagdi (navy).

The rest are Alhassan Doguwa (petroleum resources upstream); Ikenga Ugochinyere (petroleum resources downstream); Sada Soli (water resources), and Wole Oke (judiciary).

The standing committees are to carry out the oversight function on government agencies and programmes.

They are to also address specific issues of national importance which Abbas informed their selection based on capacity, and competency.

Advertisement

He added that the parliament would not fail to “bring the full powers of the legislature on the “recalcitrant” ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) even as it would work with the executive to deliver promises made to Nigerians.