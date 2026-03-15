Kano Merges Education Ministries

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Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has merged the Ministry of Higher Education with the Ministry of Education to improve coordination and accelerate reforms in the state’s education system.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, stating that the new ministry will include a Directorate of Higher Education to oversee universities and other tertiary institutions.

Tofa said the directorate will be headed by a Permanent Secretary and supported by relevant personnel to ensure effective management of higher education institutions.

He added that all agencies previously under the defunct Ministry of Higher Education would return to the Ministry of Education.

“Under this restructuring, all agencies under the defunct Higher Education Ministry, such as the Scholarship Board, will return to the Ministry of Education, while state-owned universities and other higher education institutions will be supervised by the new Directorate under the merged ministry,” the statement said.

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According to the statement, the governor explained that the restructuring forms part of ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the education sector and improving policy coordination across all levels of education.

He added that the move was also intended to eliminate duplication of responsibilities and reduce the cost of governance in the state.

“The reform is designed to reduce the cost of governance while enhancing efficiency, accountability and the overall quality of education administration in Kano State,” the governor said.

He further emphasised that his administration is committed to reforming the education sector and securing a better future for the younger generation.

The governor also directed the secretary to the state government and head of service to ensure the immediate and smooth realignment of the affected ministries and their departments.