Kano Pension Fund Trustees Lose 324 Houses To EFCC

The Kano State Pension Fund Trustees are under pressure following the seizure of several landed properties by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, a judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered final forfeiture of the properties to the EFCC.

The Judge delivered the judgment while ruling on a motion by the EFCC seeking the final forfeiture of the properties which they suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities of the Pension Fund Trustees.

The EFCC Spokesman listed the confiscated properties to include: “168 homes located at Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam, Bandirawo City, Kano, 122 houses at Sheikh Nasiru Kabara (Amana City), Kano and 38 houses at Sheikh Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu City, Kano.

“The 168 houses at Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam Bandirawo City are made up of 55 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 51 units of three-bedroom houses; seven units of three-bedroom converted; 17 units of three-bedroom carport; three units of four-bedroom duplex; nine units of five-bedroom duplex and 22 units of three-bedroom green-roof,” he said.

He said that the 122 houses at Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, Kano include 14 units of two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 62 units of two-bedroom semi-detached houses, four units of three-bedroom converted and 13 units of three-bedroom converted.

He further listed others as three units of three-bedroom detached houses, 11 units of three-bedroom detached houses, three units of the three-bedroom carport, five units of three-bedroom carport two units of the three-bedroom green roof; three units of the four-bedroom carport and two units of four-bedroom Pergola.

“The 38 houses at Sheikh Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu City, Kano include 19 units of three-bedroom bungalow; five units of three green roof; six units of four-bedroom duplex, two units of four-bedroom BQ, one unit of four-bedroom duplex and five units of five-bedroom duplex.” Wilson said.