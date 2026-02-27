Kano Recovers Govt Cars From Ex-Commissioners

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered several government vehicles from former commissioners in Kano State who allegedly failed to return official property after leaving office.

The retrieval exercise, carried out on Thursday, followed repeated directives for the return of state assets that were not honoured, officials said.

Among those affected are Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umar (retd), former Commissioner for Internal Security; Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Commissioner for Youth and Sports and son of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, former Commissioner for Science and Technology; Dr. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs; and Hon. Nasiru Sani Garo, former Commissioner for Special Projects.

The commission’s chairman said the action was prompted by formal complaints and notifications from the Secretary to the State Government requesting the recovery of official vehicles still in the custody of former appointees.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the original vehicles had been sold and replaced with other cars, which were also retrieved during the operation.

In total, five vehicles were recovered, although only two were confirmed to be the original government-issued units.

The commission said further investigations would determine whether proceeds from the sold vehicles were used to acquire replacements or if other irregularities occurred.

Officials dismissed suggestions that the exercise was politically motivated, insisting it forms part of the commission’s mandate to safeguard public property.

They added that monitoring of state assets would continue and warned that any former or serving official who fails to comply with asset return regulations could face similar enforcement measures.