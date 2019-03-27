Advertisement

The Kano state government has accused the opposition of exaggerating the incidents of violence in last Saturday’s rerun election as ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Tuesday also accused the opposition and some segments of the civil society of using pictures from crises in Ghana and Jos, Plateau as ‘justification’ of their falsehoods that there was serious crisis on election day.

He acknowledge that there was little disturbances in Dala and Nassarawa local government which were effectively dealt with by the police.

“We believe in any election there bounds to be problems. But sometimes the media, especially the social media platforms, plays a role in either solving it or complicating the problem. I am happy to say to you that, as many of you are aware, the supplementary election was generally peaceful despite two incidents in Dala and Nassarawa local governments which were taken care of by security personnel deployed to the two polling units affected.”

Garba expressed the worry that the social media became an avenue for falsehoods by the opposition elements to such an extent that the public do not know even what to believe. “The desperation of these people to discredit the election via the Facebook, Twitter, Instgram, YouTube pushed them to shamelessly post pictures took at a bar in Ghana and some from the Jos crisis,” he stated.

He challenged those who claim that there was crisis during the rerun election to prove where these incidents happen. “So I am challenging any one with such claim to come forward and give us the name of person(s) killed, where he or she resides.”