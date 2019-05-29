KANO: Sanusi Absent As New Kano Emirs Attend Ganduje’s Inauguration

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has been sworn-in for a second four-year term as governor of the northwestern state.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, the state capital.

Conspicuously absent at the ceremony, however, was the Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

While the newly installed Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye attended the ceremony, Sanusi was a no-show at Ganduje’s oath-taking.

The Kano Emir’s absence at the ceremony may not be unconnected with the whittling down of his influence by the governor.

Governor Ganduje had recently signed a bill into law, splitting the Kano Emirate into five.