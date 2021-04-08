Kano State Govt Bows To NLC Demand, Agrees To Pay N30, 600 Minimum Wage

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kano State Government has agreed to the demand of organised labour union in the state, stating that it would respect the agreement of N30, 600 minimum wage.

This decision was reached on Wednesday night at the Union meeting with the State government team led by the Head of Civil Service, Hajia Binta Lawan Ahmed.

The Kano State Branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress, had given a seven-day ultimatum to the state government, threatening to embark on industrial action if the government failed to stop and refund all illegal deduction from civil servant salaries.

However, the NLC Deputy National President, Najeem Yasin after the meeting declared that the strike has been suspended.

He said, “March 2021 workers’ salaries deduction at State and Local government Councils should be refunded to workers along with April or May salaries depending on the increase of FAAC allocation for the period.

“A committee was set up between Government and organized labour to look into all contentious issues as presented by labour.

“Also, the payment of monthly pension and all entitlements of retirees should be vested under the resolutions and approval of the Board of Trustees of the Kano State Pension Fund Trust as provided by 2006 pension law.”

According to Yasin, efforts are ongoing by the Office of the Head of Civil Service to ensure effective implementation of the new national minimum wage.

He added that the planned three day industrial action planned to commence on Thursday, 8th April 2021 and peaceful protests on Monday, 12 April 2021 are hereby suspended by the organized labour.