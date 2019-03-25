Advertisement

A coalition of civil society organization, Coalition for Electoral Advancement (CEA) has said that the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the March 23 supplementary poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) followed the Electoral Act and guidelines of the commission.

The CEA, which is made up of the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), Society for Gender Equity (SGE) and Network for Onward Nigeria Equality (NeON), said in Abuja on Monday that any aggrieved party should seek legal recourse rather than foment trouble.

At a press briefing by Isa Yaro, national coordinator, and Priye Briggs, director of information, the coalition said Governor Ganduje worked for his victory which should not be overshadowed by a few peoples’ idea of what the law says.

Advertisement

“This briefing has become necessary in view of the cacophony of voices over the outcome of the Kano supplementary elections which was won gallantly by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Executive Governor of Kano State.

“Since INEC announced Dr. Ganduje as governor-elect, a few but vocal minority have continued to harp on issues that are outside the law.

“Gentlemen of the press, we sincerely believe that you are all familiar with Clause 33(e) of INEC Guidelines and Regulations.

“For clarity, the Clause provides: “Where the margin of lead between the two leading candidates in an election is NOT in excess of the total number of voters registered in Polling Units where elections are not held or voided in line with sections 26 and 53 of the Electoral Act, the returning officer shall decline to make a return until polls have taken place in the affected Polling Units and the results collated into the relevant forms for Declaration and Return. This is the Margin of Lead Principle and shall apply wherever necessary in making returns of all elections to which these Regulations and Guidelines apply.”

“After the first ballot which gave the PDP candidate a phantom lead, the APC in Kano state did not contest the position of the law, rather went on to campaign and solicit the votes of the affected communities which culminated in the victory of Dr. Ganduje on Saturday, March 23.”

Advertisement

The coalition noted that while there were ‘little skirmishes, expected in electoral process, which was resolved quickly by the police, some mischief makers have sought to hold on to it even when it is unlike some places like Benue where a collation officer was shot dead to create tension.”

They called on the PDP and its candidate in Kano state not to cause the breakdown of law and order, rather if they are dissatisfied by the conduct of the electoral process to seek legal recourse, which they are entitled to.

“But it is more important for them to realize that power comes from God, therefore, even the idea of a legal challenge is unnecessary and waste of time. It will be more helpful if they join hands with His Excellency Dr. Ganduje to help him continue with his incredible delivery of infrastructure and social services to the people of Kano state,” they stated.