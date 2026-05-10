Kano, Three Others To Get TETfund Mega Labs Before 2027

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The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund), Architect Sonny Echono, has disclosed that four of the six proposed multi-purpose zonal laboratories across Nigeria will be equipped and become operational before 2027.

Echono made this known in Abuja over the weekend while receiving the report of the Advisory Committee on the Equipping of TETFund Multipurpose Zonal Laboratories.

The committee is chaired by Chris Maiyaki, a former acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

The committee was inaugurated on February 17, 2026, with the mandate to advise TETFund on the most effective equipment for the six central multi-purpose laboratories located across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Speaking during the presentation, Echono stated that the establishment of the laboratories had been a long-standing national aspiration, dating back over a decade.

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He explained that progress was delayed after the government at the time opted to establish new universities instead of the proposed regional research facilities.

According to him, recent developments in science, technology, and public health have reinforced the urgent need for world-class laboratories that can support Nigeria’s industrial transformation and research ecosystem.

He said the country was in dire need of these facilities as engines of growth to stimulate industrial transformation and research.

“The flagship of these efforts is these multi-purpose laboratories. They will wipe away our sense of shame and restore our national pride,” he added.

Echono explained that the projects were being implemented in phases due to funding constraints.

Kano is among the first batch of institutions and will be ready to receive equipment before August this year.

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Three other laboratories are expected to reach completion stages by February next year, bringing the number of operational facilities to four before 2027.

He said TETFund decided to synchronise the procurement and installation of equipment with the completion of the buildings to avoid commissioning empty structures.

“We thought it wise rather than wait and commission empty buildings, it was good to synchronise also the equipment phase so we will start the equipment procurement and installation from Kano, which is ready to receive them,” he said.

Echono also revealed that members of the advisory committee would continue to participate in the implementation process by verifying that supplied equipment met approved specifications and quality standards.

He added that the Fund was prepared to send some committee members for pre-shipment inspection to ensure the right quality was delivered.

Earlier, Maiyaki said the committee reviewed key policy documents, including earlier reports on the proposed laboratories, and conducted verification visits to the six host institutions.

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The institutions are Bayero University Kano, Yakubu Gowon University, University of Lagos, University of Maiduguri, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and University of Port Harcourt.

Maiyaki noted that construction levels differed significantly across the sites.

He explained that Bayero University Kano recorded the most progress at about 80 per cent completion, while the University of Maiduguri and University of Nigeria facilities remained at early construction stages.

He warned against installing sophisticated scientific equipment in incomplete structures, saying such assets could suffer irreversible damage.

“The committee believes strongly that the equipment procurement and installation must be synchronised with the readiness of the buildings,” he stated.

Maiyaki said the facilities would significantly improve research output, postgraduate studies, innovation, and technological development in the country.

He added that the committee had developed a comprehensive multidisciplinary equipment list covering physical sciences, engineering, life sciences, computing, information technology, and specialised laboratory systems.