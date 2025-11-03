Kano To Acquire Majority Shares In KEDCO

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Government has approved plans to acquire majority shares in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to improve energy supply and promote industrial growth.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, in Kano on Monday.

Bature said that the projects, approved by the 33rd Executive Council Meeting chaired by Governor Abba Yusuf, aimed to boost infrastructure, enhance learning standards, and increase access to quality education.

He explained that the decision was aimed at giving the state a stronger role in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, enhancing efficiency and service delivery.

Bature added, “The move is expected to boost economic activities, create jobs, and attract investments.

“The state government has also adopted the Kano State Electricity Policy, which provides a roadmap for sustainable energy development and renewable power integration.”

Also, the council has approved the construction of 50 low-cost housing estates across the 36 local government areas outside the metropolis.

The initiative was aimed at providing affordable housing for low- and middle-income earners, bridging the housing deficit, and promoting inclusive development.

According to Bature, the project is expected to stimulate local economies, create jobs, and provide decent accommodation for families in urban and rural communities.

He added, “The housing estates will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including access roads, electricity, and water supply.”