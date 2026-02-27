Kano To Open 30 Learning Centres For Out-Of-School Children

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Universal Basic Education Board has announced plans to establish 30 learning centres across selected communities to expand access to basic education for out-of-school children.

The initiative, which targets girls and Tsangaya pupils, was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the board’s Director of Corporate Communications, Balarabe Danlami.

Speaking at Garun Dau Special Primary School in Warawa Local Government Area, the board’s Executive Chairman, Yusuf Kabir, said the project is part of the 2024 matching grant intervention implemented jointly with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Kabir explained that the programme is designed to integrate children who lack access to conventional schooling into structured basic education, equipping them with foundational knowledge and skills.

The first phase will be rolled out in Albasu, Bagwai, and Warawa local government areas, with 10 centres to be established in each location.

According to the chairman, the learning schedule will be flexible to accommodate the specific needs of beneficiaries, while two facilitators will be assigned to each centre to enhance teaching effectiveness and comprehension.

He added that instructional materials would be provided and facilitators would receive allowances to support their work. A four-day training programme has already been conducted in two clusters to prepare facilitators for the rollout.

Kabir urged facilitators to demonstrate professionalism and dedication, and called on community members to support the initiative, stressing that collaboration is key to achieving inclusive education.

The project, he noted, reflects the commitment of the Kano State Government to reduce the number of out-of-school children and strengthen access to quality basic education.