Kano Tomato Farms Under Pest Attack

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The Kano State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources has called for urgent intervention following a widespread outbreak of Tuta Absoluta—a destructive tomato pest—across major farming communities in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim (APC–Karaye), raised the alarm while presenting the committee’s findings to the House.

He said the committee was mandated to investigate the infestation following a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Ali Lawan Kiyawa (APC–Bagwai/Shanono), who reported the spread of the pest—locally referred to as “Sharon”—in his constituency.

Ibrahim explained that the outbreak had already spread across key tomato-producing areas including Bagwai, Shanono, Rogo, Tofa, Bunkure, Kura, Garun Malam, Rano, Kibiya, as well as parts of Tudun Wada and Dawakin Kudu local government areas.

According to him, the pest attacks tomato plants at all stages of growth, destroying leaves, stems, flowers and fruits, often resulting in severe crop losses if not urgently controlled.

“The outbreak has severe consequences not only for farmers but for the state and the nation at large, leading to shortages in tomato supply and a sharp increase in prices nationwide,” he said.

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The committee chairman urged the House to call on the state government and relevant agencies to take immediate action to contain the spread of the pest.

He noted that such outbreaks occur annually during the dry season and recommended a series of urgent measures to mitigate the impact.

Among the recommendations were the immediate provision of insecticides, pheromone traps, sprayers, protective equipment and other tools to the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) to control the infestation.

The committee also called for the deployment of extension workers and technical staff to affected farming communities for early detection and response to crop diseases.

It further recommended closer collaboration between KNARDA and local government authorities to educate farmers on integrated pest management practices, as well as to regulate the distribution of agrochemicals to curb fake or substandard products.

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The lawmakers also urged the strengthening of agricultural research institutions in the state and enhanced cooperation with federal agencies and non-governmental organisations to support farmers technically.

Additionally, the committee called for relief assistance to affected farmers to cushion the economic impact of the outbreak.

Ibrahim urged the House and the state government to treat the situation as an urgent agricultural emergency in order to protect livelihoods and safeguard food production in the state.