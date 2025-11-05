Kano Welcomes Signature Bank As Yusuf, Sanusi Commend Expansion

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The ancient city of Kano came alive as Signature Bank Limited formally opened its first branch in North-West Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s nationwide expansion drive.

The launch ceremony, which drew business leaders, government officials, and traditional rulers, was graced by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Signature Bank, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, said the new branch underscored the institution’s commitment to financial inclusion and its determination to extend cutting-edge banking solutions to all parts of the country.

“We see our entry into this great state as an investment in the future of Kano and a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing bespoke financial services across Nigeria,” Borodo said.

“We commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, for fostering an investment-friendly environment that allows corporate entities like Signature Bank to thrive.”

He added that the Bank would play a pivotal role in empowering individuals, small businesses, and families through its blend of innovative technology and human-centered service.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, in his remarks, described the establishment of the new branch as a testament to investor confidence in Kano’s growing economy and a boost to the state’s development agenda.

“The commissioning of Signature Bank’s new Kano branch is more than the opening of a physical structure; it represents a profound vote of confidence in the vitality of our state’s economy and, by extension, that of our nation,” the Governor stated.

He emphasized that the presence of Signature Bank would support job creation, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion—core pillars of his administration’s economic strategy.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, commended the partnership between the State Government and the financial institution, describing the Bank’s entry into Kano as timely and strategic.

“Kano welcomes Signature Bank with open arms,” Sanusi said. “This city is open to business and ready for growth. I am optimistic that the Bank’s presence will help build a robust and sustainable financial base for the people of Kano.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Bank, Mr. Nixon Iwedi, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to bridging the gap between digital innovation and personalized service delivery.

“We will continue to double down on our resolve to serve traders, farmers, small businesses, and professionals—offering secure, reliable, and convenient financial solutions designed for modern living,” he said.

Signature Bank, which began operations in 2022, has its head office in Abuja and branches in Aba, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, and Asaba.

The bank plans to open additional outlets in Onitsha, Uyo, Warri, Owerri, and Enugu as part of its strategic expansion plan.