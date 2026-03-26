Kano Woman Dies After Birthing Quintuplets

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A Kano woman, identified as Hafsatu Yusuf, who recently put to bed quintuplets at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, has died.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa, confirmed the incident to Punch on Thursday.

K/Na’isa said the woman died around 2am at the hospital after experiencing persistent bleeding shortly after she delivered the five babies —three boys and two girls. He added that efforts by medical personnel to stabilise her were abortive.

“She had been bleeding since after delivery, and all efforts by doctors to control the situation were unsuccessful,” he said.

K/Na’isa added that the deceased had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at her residence in Hotoro.

He further pleaded support for the five babies saying, “We are appealing to the public to support the babies with milk and other essential items.”

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He also stated that the newborns are in stable condition and are currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.

The incident comes barely a day after the Kano State Government announced that it had taken responsibility for the medical care of the mother and her babies following the delivery at the facility.

The ministry had earlier disclosed that the quintuplets were delivered successfully and that both the mother and the newborns were placed under special care by medical personnel, while the husband of the deceased, Malam Salisu Nufi’u, had expressed appreciation to the state government for intervention.