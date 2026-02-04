Kante Completes Fenerbahce Move

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of France midfielder N’Golo Kante from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Frenchman’s hopes of joining the Turkish club appeared to be over on Tuesday, when Fenerbahce released a statement blaming Al-Ittihad for the collapse of the the move.

Fenerbahce claimed Al-Ittihad failed to file the necessary paperwork to complete the transfer, which involves Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri moving in the opposite direction.

However, Fenerbahce confirmed on Wednesday that the issue had been resolved and that former Chelsea player Kante had joined the club after two and a half years in Saudi Arabia.

Kante, 34, joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea in 2023, having won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup with the London side.

He joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016, having guided the Foxes to the Premier League trophy the previous season.

En-Nesyri, 28, is a replacement for former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who left the club earlier this week to join Saudi Pro rivals Al-Hilal.