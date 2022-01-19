Kanu: Abia Judgement Has Significant Impact On Abuja Case, Ejimakor

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, said the judgement delivered by Justice Benson Anya of Abia High Court ‘will have a significant impact on the Abuja case’ where the IPOB leader is facing multiple charges.

Ejimakor told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive chat that, “I am pleased with the judgment, especially as it diminished the vested notion that Nnamdi Kanu jumped bail in 2017.

“The directive by the judge to the federal government to pursue the path of political solution with Kanu is also in good order. Going forward, I see the judgment having significant impact on the Abuja case.

“I have no doubt that the federal government will implement the judgment. My confidence comes from the recent pronouncements from the President that he will respect whatever the judiciary decides in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ejimakor had gone to the Abia High Court to determine if the attack on Kanu’s country home by Nigeria’s security forces in 2017 was not a violation of his rights.

The presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya, ruled in favour of the IPOB leader. The judge awarded N1bn damages to Mazi Kanu, and asked President Buhari to apologise to him.