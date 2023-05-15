Kanu: AGF Malami Files Objection To Ozekhome’s Application Seeking Declaration Of Extradition Illegal

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lawyer representing the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome SAN, has lamented the Federal Government’s extradition of his client to Nigeria in June 2021.

Advertisement

Ozekhome, in an application filed before the Federal High Court Abuja on April 7, 2022 and heard on Monday, asked the court to declare the extraordinary rendition of Kanu, who holds dual citizenship in United Kingdom, as a contravention of extradition laws in Nigeria and within the African Union.

He contended that only extradition proceedings can bring back Kanu to Nigeria.

At the resumed hearing before the court on Monday, Ozekhome confirmed he has been served with counter affidavit and preliminary objection by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Responding, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned to 11th July 2023 for hearing but directed that hearing notices be served on the respondents in the case.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Court of Appeal had already quashed the extradition of Kanu and discharged him of all terrorism-related charges instituted against him by the federal government.

Advertisement

But the same appellate court through a different panel subsequently stayed execution of the judgement.

Both the federal government and Kanu’s lawyer made separate appeals to the Supreme Court on the matter and the apex court has since adjourned to September 14 2022 for hearing of the parties’ case.

But speaking to the press on Monday, Ozekhome seized the opportunity to further plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to release his client “unconditionally”.