Kanu: Ekweremadu Sides Buhari, Says IPOB Leader’s Release Will Amount To Interference With Judiciary

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on his decision not to grant pardon to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekweremadu said President Buhari was right to have chosen to respect the independence of the judiciary by not ordering the release of Kanu who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his arrest in Kenya on June 27, 2021, and extradition to the country.

The Nigerian Government had charged the IPOB leader with “terrorism, treason, involvement with a banned separatist movement, inciting public violence through radio broadcasts, and defamation of Nigerian authorities through broadcasts”.

Speaking on Dream FM on Saturday in Enugu State, Ekweremadu said he would have been surprised if Buhari had agreed to release Kanu when the president recently spoke to Channels TV on the possibility of granting pardon to the IPOB leader.

“Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution. In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures,” said the former Deputy Senate President.

THE WHISTLER reported that President Buhari had during an interview with the TV station said “Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. We are giving him the opportunity to defend himself, not to be abusing us in Europe as if he was not a Nigerian,” adding “Those who are saying we should release him. No, we cannot release him.”

Ekweremadu recalled that President Buhari gave the same response when “I led a delegation of the South East Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016. But ultimately, we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent.”

He added, “So, we will keep working on a political solution, nevertheless. We will keep engaging the government, just as we will continue to appeal to our youth and people to ensure the stability and prosperity of our region.”

Meanwhile, Kanu had responded to President Buhari’s statement when his lawyers paid him a visit at a detention facility of the DSS on Thursday in Abuja.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said his client was not “one bit perturbed” because they know that the Federal Government has no case against him.