Kanu Files 22-Ground Appeal Against Terrorism Conviction

The convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge his conviction and multiple life sentences imposed by the Federal High Court over terrorism-related offences.

Kanu, who is currently held at a correctional facility in Sokoto State, filed a 22-ground Notice of Appeal, faulting the judgment delivered on November 20, 2025 by Justice James K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was convicted on seven counts bordering on terrorism, incitement, leadership of a proscribed organisation, directing the manufacture of bombs, and illegal importation of a radio transmitter.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment on six counts and 20 years’ imprisonment on another, with an additional five-year jail term for unlawful importation of a transmitter.

In the appeal dated February 4 and filed through his counsel, Maxwell Opara, Kanu accused the trial court of committing grave errors of law, misdirection, and violating his constitutional right to fair hearing.

Central to the appeal is Kanu’s contention that the trial court failed to resolve foundational jurisdictional issues arising from the September 2017 military operation (Operation Python Dance II) at his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State, which he said disrupted the original trial proceedings.

He argued that the court proceeded to hear evidence and deliver judgment without first determining the legal consequences of that disruption on the competence of the trial.

Kanu further faulted the court for allegedly refusing to hear and determine his pending preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction and competence of the proceedings, as well as proceeding to judgment while his bail application remained unresolved.

The appellant also relied heavily on the October 13, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had earlier declared the proceedings against him a nullity, arguing that the trial court wrongly retried and convicted him without first resolving the legal effect of that appellate decision.

He maintained that the retrial exposed him to double jeopardy, contrary to Section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution, as the facts and allegations substantially overlapped with earlier proceedings.

Kanu further argued that his conviction under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013 was unlawful, as the statute had been repealed and replaced by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 before judgment was delivered.

He also challenged the trial court’s assumption of jurisdiction over alleged broadcasts and actions said to have occurred outside Nigeria, insisting that statutory preconditions for extraterritorial jurisdiction were not met.

Among other complaints, Kanu alleged that he was denied the opportunity to file and adopt a final written address, that several convictions were entered without proof beyond reasonable doubt, and that the court imposed sentence without taking his allocutus or considering mitigating factors.

He also faulted the trial court for allegedly failing to apply the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which he argued forms part of Nigeria’s domestic law.

Kanu is asking the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal, quash his conviction and sentences, and discharge and acquit him on all counts.

He also applied to be present at the hearing of the appeal, indicating his intention to conduct the appeal in person while also filing written arguments.