Kanu’s Abductors Were Told He Was Linked To Islamic Terrorists In Kenya– Ejimakor

Those that abducted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, were told he was linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya, Mr Aloy Ejomakor, special counsel to Mr Kanu, told THE WHISTLER Thursday after visiting him.

Kanu told him, in the meeting that lasted about three hours on Wednesday, that he was flown alone from Kenya to Nigeria on a private jet. Ejimakor however said despite the inhumane treatment meted to his client that Mr Kanu remained in high spirits.

In his words, “Kanu was flown to Abuja in the private jet on Sunday 27th June, 2021 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, and he was the lone passenger.

“He was blind-folded and driven to the tarmac very close to the plane without passing through the airport Immigration. The plane departed Nairobi at about 12pm and arrived in Abuja in the evening.

“Kanu was tortured and subjected to untold cruel and inhuman treatment in Kenya. He said his abductors disclosed to him that they abducted him at the behest of the Nigerian government.

“The people that abducted him were told by their sponsors that Kanu was a Nigerian terrorist linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya, presumably Al-Shabab. But after several days when they discovered his true identity, they tended to treat him less badly. Despite that, they told him they felt committed to hand him over to those that hired them.”

Kanu further revealed to his special counsel that there was no warrant of arrest shown him or even mentioned to him.

According to Ejimakor, “For the eight days he was held incommunicado, nothing of presenting him before a court or transferring him to an official detention facility was ever mentioned. He was held in a nondescript private facility and chained to a bare floor.”

Ejomakor said he witnessed Kanu’s interrogation by the DSS for the first time. Quoting him, “The interview was revealing as it contained certain new allegations that were never heard of before. But all the questions relate directly or indirectly to his status as the leader of IPOB.

“Despite what he has passed through, he was in high spirits and looked forward to overcoming the extraordinary rendition that brought him to Nigeria.”

Ejimakor said under the present situation, justice demands that before any court ‘can subject Kanu to trial for any offences, it has to first conduct a trial within trial on the grievous incident that forced him to leave Nigeria and the equally grievous incident that forced him back to Nigeria.

“No court of law, conscience and equity will overlook those two supervening incidents and proceed to trial.”